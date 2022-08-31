Applications for Angel Tree, Coats For Kids, and Christmas Food Box Available Soon

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Applications to register for Coats For Kids, Christmas Food Boxes, and Angel Tree will be available for pickup soon!

Starting next Tuesday, September 6th, they will be available at the Salvation Army in Zanesville.

Last year, over 700 coats and 800 food boxes were given away, and more than 800 children were sponsored by Angel Tree.

Ministry Assistant Seth Hall says it’s crucial to ensure everyone within the community’s needs are met.

“Peoples’ attention span cannot be met if their basic needs aren’t met. So a warm coat, a meal, and a sense of inclusion is absolutely what’s needed and it just kind of shares love within the community,” he said.

All you have to do is stop into the Salvation Army, between September 6th and September 16th. Applications will include all the information you need to register.

Hall says everyone involved does so out of love and compassion and looks forward to giving back and helping those in need.

“Being in that position, the position of getting a basic need met throughout the community, and me personally, watching the Women’s’ Auxiliary who spearhead this, all the volunteers behind the scenes, the people that work here. Everyone has signed up for this exclusively for their love of people,” Hall said.

Coats For Kids will take place October 19th through the 21st, with Food Box Distribution and Angel Tree taking place in December.

Appointments will not be available after September 16th and phone registration is unavailable this year. The Salvation Army is located at 515 Putnam Avenue.