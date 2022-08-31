Updated on Wednesday, August 31, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 80° TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Mostly Clear. Pleasant. Low 57° THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 83° DISCUSSION:

A mostly sunny and pleasant mid-week across SE Ohio, with highs around 80 this afternoon. Humidity levels will be very comfortable through out the day across the region.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, with some patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

More sunshine and a touch more warmth will be with us on Thursday, as highs climb into the lower 80s, along with comfortable humidity levels once again.

We will see a few more clouds as we wrap up the work week, with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s on Friday. We will begin to notice more humidity in the air as we head into the day on Friday as well.

The weekend will see more clouds, more humidity and a slight chance for rain. Best chance to see rain will be on Sunday. Highs will top off in the mid 80s this weekend.

As we head into Labor Day and next Tuesday, scattered shower and storm chances will begin to increase. Temperatures will begin to drop off slightly, with highs in the lower 80s on Monday, and into the upper 70s by Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!