Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning.

Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things.

Business and Community leaders were updated on state and local unemployment numbers, which are at a historic low, as well as weekly unemployment claims, and talked through those things together.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder says it’s important to keep local leaders in the know with this information.

“Ultimately, it’s the local government, whether it’s the county or cities that are the service deliveries vehicles for the state, but also connecting with Ohio’s businesses so that we can hear from them what they need and we can connect them to the tools and resources that are available at the state,” he said.

Another key goal of the meeting was to make sure that the business/community leaders are connected to the resources and information they need.

Damschroder says this is critical in ensuring the needs of everyone are met in order for them to serve their communities properly.

“Our key guiding principles is a commitment to customer service and that means not only taxpayers and program participants, but also workers that are the service delivery. And so by connecting with them, we can have a better understanding of what they need in order to do their job more efficiently in that service delivery,” he explained.

He also reminds both employers and employees of the resources available to them, including http://ohiomeansjobs.com.

Everyone is encouraged to visit that website or their local Ohio Means Jobs center to explore all the resources available!