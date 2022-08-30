Meet Titan, the K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center handles a number of lost dogs that carry a demeanor of being raised in a loving home and being ready to fit right in with their next family. This week, K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Titan, an adult, terrier-mix that looks like a Titan but behaves like a friend.

“Today we have Titan,” McQuaid said. “Titan has been with us since February. He is housebroken, kid friendly, does very well even with, from toddlers clear up to adults. No cats, for sure. Does interact well with other dogs. Loves to go on walks, very manageably. Basically does things like that very well. He loves affection and will be requiring you to be petting him.”

Titan likes to play in open areas with a tennis ball and is very self entertaining but he can also sit by your side and keep you company. McQuaid said Titan has only two requirements, love and affection.

The K-9 Adoption Center has been spending it’s Saturdays at the fairgrounds farmers market introducing dogs to the public to entertain patrons and see how the dogs behave.

“We’ve had just a great response,” McQuaid said. “I mean people have come up to us and talked to us and told us stories about their dogs, showed us pictures and so forth. And we will continue to be at the fairgrounds til the end of the season, so please stop by.”

McQuaid reminded everyone that the K-9 Adoption Center, located at 1854 East Pike, assists pet owners with food and straw along with helpful tips and advice.