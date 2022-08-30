Cubs bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs (55-74, third in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (69-58, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-6, 4.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (9-9, 3.15 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -219, Cubs +180; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to stop their three-game skid with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 69-58 record overall and a 37-28 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .426.

Chicago is 55-74 overall and 27-36 in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 28 doubles and 26 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 11-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with 20 home runs while slugging .463. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.