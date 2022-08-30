Chicago Fire aim to end losing streak in matchup with the New England Revolution

Chicago Fire (8-13-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-9-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -120, Chicago +302, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire aim to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New England Revolution.

The Revolution are 5-7-8 against Eastern Conference teams. Gustavo Bou leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with seven. The Revolution have scored 39 goals.

The Fire are 5-10-4 in conference play. The Fire have a 3-0-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bou has seven goals and one assist for the Revolution. Carles Gil has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Kacper Przybylko has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Chris Mueller has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 2-4-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Fire: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured), Giacomo Vrioni (injured), Wilfrid Kaptoum (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

Fire: Carlos Teran (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Miguel Navarro (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured), Gaston Gimenez (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.