Updated on Tuesday, August 30, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Scattered AM Showers/Few Storms. PM Rain Tapers Off. Muggy. High 79° TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Cooler & Less Humid. Low 56° WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 78° DISCUSSION:

A cold front will bring the threat for scattered showers and a few storms to SE Ohio this morning. Rain chances will begin to taper off as we head into the afternoon, as the front moves through and east of the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning otherwise, and some sunshine will be had as we head into the mid to late afternoon behind the cold front. It will be cooler, but remaining on the muggy side throughout the day, as highs top off in the upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon.

Patchy fog will begin to develop during the overnight, as cooler air begins to move in from the north and west. Lows will drop into the mid 50s.

As we head into the middle and end of the work week, drier and brighter conditions will be had across the region. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s once again, but more comfortable humidity levels will move in for the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will then warm into the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday.

As we head into the holiday weekend, spotty chances of rain will return, with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will begin to increase as we head into Labor Day, with highs falling back into the upper 70s.

Have a Great Tuesday!