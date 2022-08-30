2nd Annual Overdose Awareness Day Event Coming Wednesday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has named Wednesday, August 31, Overdose Awareness Day. Muskingum Behavioral Health deals with the aftermath caused by drugs and is holding an event to bring overdose awareness to the public. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz will be one of the guest speakers at the event and took time to explain why the event is important.

“This event’s important because obviously there’s going to be parts of it that are remembering those that we’ve lost,” Lutz said. “Remembering the families that have to cope with that every day and move forward with that everyday. But there’s also some awareness and prevention part of that.”

Lutz said the department handles drug cases on a regular basis and that his officers carry narcan but working with the victims’ families is another aspect the department faces on top of everything else.

“When somebody dies from an overdose the family wants one thing, they want to know what happened and they want the person responsible for this to be held accountable for it,” Lutz said.

The 2nd Annual Overdose Awareness Day event will also touch upon prevention and remembrance. The event will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, at Cairn Recovery Resources, 217 Muskingum Avenue in Zanesville.