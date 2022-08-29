WHIZ Radio week three football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week three of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you.

On Z92 Radio it’s an MVL cross-over matchup between Philo and Morgan. The Raiders are 2-0 for the first time since 2007. Philo comes into the game 1-1. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Sam Hatfield Stadium.

On Highway 103 Radio Coshocton welcomes Maysville to Stewart field. The Redskins are looking for their first win of the year. The Panthers look to bounce back after a week two loss to New Lex. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins describe the action.

And on AM 1240 Radio the 1-1 Zanesville Blue Devils hit the road to play 2-0 Ft. Frye. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young will have the call from Beverly.

All three games kickoff at 7 and will stream online at whiznews.com.