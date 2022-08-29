Schaffer announces state funding for several area projects

COLUMBUS – State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) Monday announced that the state’s Controlling Board approved over $6 million in funding for numerous projects throughout Fairfield, Guernsey, and Muskingum Counties.



“I applaud the State of Ohio’s efforts to support and fund these critical capital projects throughout the 20th Senate District,” Schaffer said. “I am proud to have voted for these improvements necessary to the upkeep and improvement of our facilities.”



Among the projects, Ohio University Lancaster (OU-L) was approved for over $2 million in funding. This funding will go toward OU-L’s continued effort to upgrade its HVAC systems and improve the energy efficiency of its academic facilities.



Other projects in the 20th Senate District approved for funding today include:

Over $3 million to Southeastern Correctional Institution for upgrades to the fire alarm system and other general building renovations.

$250,000 to Salt Fork State Park in Guernsey County will receive $250,000 for the design phase to build exhibits for its Nature Center.

$40,000 to Ohio University in Zanesville that will go toward replacing the roof of Elson Hall.

Funds were secured through the state capital appropriations legislation passed as part of the state operating budget and signed into law in June of 2021, in the 134th General Assembly.