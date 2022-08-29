Pedestrian Killed in White Cottage

The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that took place in White Cottage this weekend.

The accident happened around 1:25pm Saturday on County Road 652, Limestone Valley Road near Township Road 128 Foxfire Drive.

The patrol said 19-year-old Colton Buck was westbound on County Road 652 when the female pedestrian reportedly walked to the right, Buck’s vehicle then went to the left and the pedestrian turned around and walked into the path of the vehicle.

The patrol said they’re working to identify the female who succumbed to her injuries. Her body was transported to the Licking County morgue.