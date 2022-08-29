Little Free Library at Westview Community Park

Maggie Warren13

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Take a book. Share a book. Now you can now do both at Westview Community Park!

A brand new Little Free library can now be found within the park which was once home to Westview Elementary School. 

The book-sharing box, part of a global network of free libraries, provides 24/7 access to books and reading material year-round, helping remove barriers, especially in high-need, underserved areas.

MCLS Outreach Services Coordinator Beth Brown says books from the Little Free Library are available to anyone and encourage community, as well as, literacy.

“It’s important to have these because some people will seek Little Free Libraries when they’re going on vacation or when they’re just enjoying a park or an area where a lot of activity is. And it’s a free book. So it helps with literacy. It’s free. A lot of people take a book. Some people are kind enough to return and stock them. So it’s a community wide effort to help with literacy,” Brown said.

Decorated with paintings of book covers of local artists Linda Regula and Christopher Scott Brooks, the library holds an assortment of books, from novels to children’s books and everything in between.

Brown says having such an accessible selection of books throughout the community helps address and curb illiteracy, especially in adults.

“Adult illiteracy is a big problem in many communities, and the more you can offer free services, free access to reading materials, whether they be for toddlers or adults, the more you’re going to help influence literacy rates in a community,” she said.

If you would like to visit the new Little Free Library, Westview Community Park is located at 2256 Dresden Road.

To find a library in your community, or for more information about Little Free Library, you can visit: littlefreelibrary.org

Maggie was born and raised in Speedway, Indiana where she developed her love and passion for weather, IndyCar and F1, hockey, and baseball, especially the Detroit Red Wings and the Cincinnati Reds. When she's not at work, she enjoys binge-watching her favorite tv shows, writing, hiking, and doing pretty much any outdoor activity! Maggie graduated from Ball State University, where she majored in meteorology/climatology, in Fall 2020. While at Ball State, she was a member of the Storm Chase Team and Cardinal Weather Service. She is also a member of the American Meteorological Society. She loves exploring new places, so if you have any recommendations of places she should visit, let her know! And if you see her around town, don't be shy, say hi!