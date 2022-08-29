New Lexington defeated Maysville last Friday at our Community Bank Game of the Week. The final score was 38-18. That was partly due to this week’s Game-of-the-Week MVP presented by Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine, Lukas Ratliff.

The 6’4”, 190lbs Senior was the Quarterback for the New Lexington Panthers Friday night. In an interview after the game, Lukas shared what led to his teams success.

“Everybody did their part everybody played amazing. I have to give it to our offensive line. They blocked holes for Hunter Rose and he took them to the house. They led the way both ways on the ball. I love playing with them and practicing with them. They’re just amazing people especially the senior group. I’ve been with them four years it’s just been an amazing experience overall,” said Ratliff.

Lukas and the rest pf the Panthers will be head to head against the Little Muskies this Friday Night. He has his eyes set on improving and revenge.

“We got John Glenn next week. Last year it didn’t go too well, but I think this year we have a better shot. With our senior class right now, our chemistry is amazing. We have to keep that up, have a great week, and we’ll do well. Just keep staying in the pocket, reading everything better and defense wise, just tackle,” Ratliff stated.

We wanted to give a special thanks to Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine for allowing us to pull our MVP aside and get his insight on the game. Don’t forget to log into Facebook on Friday nights to watch the Game of the Week, or set your DVR for the replay Sunday at 5:00am.