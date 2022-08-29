Blue Jays begin 3-game series at home against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (55-73, third in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-58, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (0-0, .00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-5, 5.28 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -242, Cubs +197; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Chicago Cubs to begin a three-game series.

Toronto is 68-58 overall and 36-28 at home. The Blue Jays have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .324.

Chicago has a 27-35 record on the road and a 55-73 record overall. The Cubs have a 27-15 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 28 doubles, 26 home runs and 78 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 15-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 15 home runs, 48 walks and 62 RBI while hitting .279 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cubs: 4-6, .187 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: day-to-day (back), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.