Updated on Sunday, August 28, 2022; Evening Update: TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 68° MONDAY: Partly Sunny. PM Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 86° MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 69° DISCUSSION:

Warm and muggy conditions will continue into the overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows dropping into the upper sixties near seventy.

A cold front approaches the region to start off the new work week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible starting at Monday afternoon. Chances will increase throughout the rest of the day as the cold front moves through. Showers and storms will continue into Monday evening and overnight. It will still be warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper eighties.

More scattered showers and storms will be possible for Tuesday as the cold front continues to move through the region. The best chances will be Tuesday morning into the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain as well as gusty winds will be possible. Temperatures will be cooler and more seasonable, with highs in the lower eighties.

Dry and cool air moves into the region behind the cold front. We will see highs back into the upper seventies near eighty for the rest of the work week as an area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes Region. Also with the cooler temperatures, we will see a lot more sun as well.

We will warm back to seasonable next weekend with highs in the lower to mid eighties Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower next Sunday.

Have a Great Sunday Evening!