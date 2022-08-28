Mookie Betts homers again as Dodgers beat Marlins 8-1

MIAMI (AP) — Mookie Betts homered for the third straight game, Julio Urías pitched six sparkling innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 8-1 on Sunday.

Justin Turner and Max Muncy had three hits apiece for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 28-8 since the All-Star break.

Betts, who also doubled and singled, homered for the fourth time in the series. The six-time All-Star went deep twice in Friday’s 10-6 victory, and then connected again in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Sandy Alcantara and Miami.

Urías (14-7) allowed one hit — Brian Anderson’s sixth homer in the fourth — struck out seven and walked four. The left-hander has won 11 of his last 12 decisions.

Brusdar Graterol, Chris Martin and Alex Vesia then finished the two-hitter for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers jumped in front on Betts’ 31st homer and Turner’s RBI single in the first.

Edward Cabrera’s string of 22 2/3 scoreless innings ended when Betts drove his third pitch over the wall in center for his 36th career leadoff shot.

Trayce Thompson made it 3-0 when his leadoff drive in the second bounced off the foul pole in left for his seventh homer.