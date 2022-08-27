Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Bellaire 26

Can. South 37, Uhrichsville Claymont 8

Chagrin Falls 27, Garfield Hts. Trinity 20

Chardon 36, Camden, N.J. 6

Cin. Hughes 56, Cin. N. College Hill 6

Cin. Purcell Marian 54, Cin. College Prep. 20

Clarkson, Ontario 26, Massillon Perry 21

Cle. John Marshall 32, Beachwood 7

Harlan Christian, Ind. 42, Holgate 20

Lucas 14, Jeromesville Hillsdale 13

Mogadore 48, Cols. Crusaders 13

New Bremen 41, Sidney Lehman 0

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 24, Fremont St. Joseph 21

Springfield 29, DeSmet, Mo. 22

Stryker 46, North Adams-Jerome, Mich. 0

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 20, Grove City Christian 6

Vienna Mathews 64, Sebring McKinley 8

Youngs. Mooney 31, Mentor Lake Cath. 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Can. South vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.

Cols. Marion-Franklin vs. Delaware Hayes, ccd.

Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.

