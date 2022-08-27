Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Bellaire 26
Can. South 37, Uhrichsville Claymont 8
Chagrin Falls 27, Garfield Hts. Trinity 20
Chardon 36, Camden, N.J. 6
Cin. Hughes 56, Cin. N. College Hill 6
Cin. Purcell Marian 54, Cin. College Prep. 20
Clarkson, Ontario 26, Massillon Perry 21
Cle. John Marshall 32, Beachwood 7
Harlan Christian, Ind. 42, Holgate 20
Lucas 14, Jeromesville Hillsdale 13
Mogadore 48, Cols. Crusaders 13
New Bremen 41, Sidney Lehman 0
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 24, Fremont St. Joseph 21
Springfield 29, DeSmet, Mo. 22
Stryker 46, North Adams-Jerome, Mich. 0
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 20, Grove City Christian 6
Vienna Mathews 64, Sebring McKinley 8
Youngs. Mooney 31, Mentor Lake Cath. 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Can. South vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.
Cols. Marion-Franklin vs. Delaware Hayes, ccd.
Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/