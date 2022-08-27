Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Belvidere North 45, Freeport 14
Bowen 36, Kelly 0
Byron 38, Pecatonica 11
Catlin (Salt Fork) 48, Dwight 19
Chicago (Goode) 2, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 0
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 34, Chicago Vocational 6
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 67, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 0
Chicago Marshall 28, Foreman 6
Chicago Phoenix Academy 60, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 8
Durand/Pecatonica 52, Milledgeville 14
Fithian Oakwood 26, Momence 20
Forreston 45, Stillman Valley 41
Forreston 52, Galena 31
Gage Park def. Chicago Washington, forfeit
Galena 27, Oregon 12
Galena 45, Fulton 27
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, Dakota 13
Glenbard West 33, Marist 31
Hononegah 35, Rockford Jefferson 22
Hononegah 42, Pearl City 41
Kennedy 27, Chicago Roosevelt 14
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 49, Rockford Auburn 23
Lena-Winslow 64, Ashton-Franklin Center 9
Lindblom 14, Maria 0
Machesney Park Harlem 55, Freeport 33
Niles West 24, Harvey Thornton 12
North Lawndale 44, Harlan 0
OPRF 35, Fenwick 7
Orangeville 48, Milledgeville 20
Orangeville 59, Amboy 11
Pearl City 38, Freeport (Aquin) 34
Peoria Notre Dame 40, Peoria Manual 38
Polo 17, Belvidere 7
Rock Island Alleman 32, Chicago Academy 6
Rockford Boylan 27, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 24, OT
Rockford Boylan 40, Rockford East 0
Rockford Guilford 32, Belvidere 0
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 55, Vienna-Goreville 12
Simeon 41, Wheaton Warrenville South 23
Stockton 41, Freeport 34
Von Steuben 2, Lincoln Park 0
Winnebago 35, Pecatonica 30
Winnebago 48, Amboy 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/