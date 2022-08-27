Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press0

PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison Trail 48, Maine East 6

Aledo (Mercer County) 24, Farmington 8

Algonquin (Jacobs) 41, Crystal Lake South 31

Amboy 28, Polo 12

Amboy-LaMoille 28, Polo 12

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 35, Monmouth United 16

Argo 32, Joliet Central 14

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 38, West Hancock 6

Astoria/VIT Co-op 38, Warsaw West Hancock 6

Auburn 42, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 21

Bartlett 14, Streamwood 10

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 28, Burroughs, Mo. 10

Belleville East 20, Collinsville 12

Bethalto Civic Memorial 24, Alton Marquette 3

Biggsville West Central 60, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 32

Bismarck-Henning 43, Clifton Central 7

Bloomington 28, Richwoods 26

Bloomington Central Catholic 33, Pontiac 12

Blue Island Eisenhower 44, Brooks Academy 6

Bolingbrook 49, Minooka 12

Bradley-Bourbonnais 57, Chicago CICS-Longwood 0

Breese Central 35, Trenton Wesclin 19

Bremen 58, Thornridge 0

Brother Rice 46, Hillcrest 0

Burlington Central 15, Hampshire 14

Cahokia 34, Alton 15

Camp Point Central 15, Hampshire 14

Camp Point Central 43, Carrollton 0

Carmel 24, Antioch 21

Carmi White County 46, Hamilton County 6

Carterville 28, Benton 0

Cary-Grove 41, Dundee-Crown 21

Casey-Westfield 19, Paris 7

Centralia 35, Salem 14

Champaign Centennial 47, Proviso East 22

Chatham Glenwood 64, Jacksonville 23

Chicago (Lane) 35, Amundsen 26

Chicago Ag Science 6, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0

Chicago Christian 19, Chicago Sullivan 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, St. Rita 3

Colfax Ridgeview 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8

Conant 26, Lake Park 13

Dakota 61, Chicago (Christ the King) 16

Danville 21, Belleville West 12

DePaul College Prep 42, Payton 21

Decatur MacArthur 40, Springfield Southeast 8

Decatur St. Teresa 18, Effingham 0

Deerfield 15, Hinsdale South 12

Dixon 34, Oregon 6

Du Quoin 26, Chester 0

Dunlap 27, Galesburg 13

Dupo 30, OPH 30

East Alton-Wood River 29, Harrisburg 28, OT

Edwardsville 41, Jackson, Mo. 34, 2OT

El Paso-Gridley 51, Macon Meridian 26

Elgin 26, Bensenville (Fenton) 7

Elk Grove 42, Maine West 7

Elmwood-Brimfield 48, Illini West (Carthage) 14

Erie/Prophetstown 54, Mendota 34

Eureka 25, Canton 7

Evanston Township 53, Kenosha Indian Trail, Wis. 50

Evergreen Park 40, Manteno 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 34, Tolono Unity 12

Fairfield 34, Eldorado 14

Flora 47, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 14

Forreston 44, Stockton 14

Freeburg 46, Sparta 12

Fulton 31, Galena 12

Geneseo 52, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 6

Geneva 49, Metea Valley 23

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35, Winnebago 20

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23, Fieldcrest 14

Glenbard East 28, Larkin 0

Glenbard South 44, Aurora (East) 12

Glenbrook North 16, Taft 14

Grayslake Central 47, Hubbard 0

Grayslake North 38, Vernon Hills 26

Greenfield-Northwestern 40, Beardstown 14

Herscher 41, Charleston 30

Hersey 31, New Trier 0

Highland 54, Washington 7

Highland Park 28, Leyden 25

Hillsboro 13, Greenville 7

Hope Academy 53, Whitney Young 6

Huntley 37, Crystal Lake Central 20

IC Catholic 35, Montini 16

Jerseyville Jersey 35, Granite City 0

Johnsburg 27, Woodstock North 17

Johnston City 42, Edwards County 0

Joliet Catholic 49, Waterford, Wis. 14

Kaneland 52, Andrew 8

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, Wis. 40, Zion Benton 10

Knoxville 54, Princeville 20

LaSalle-Peru 31, United Township High School 21

Lake Zurich 21, Fremd 7

Lemont 32, Libertyville 27

Lena-Winslow 60, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 6

Lincoln 28, Clinton 0

Lincoln Way West 15, Plainfield Central 14

Lincoln-Way East 41, Crete-Monee 15

Lisle 27, Harvard 0

Lockport 28, Joliet West 6

Lyons 38, Buffalo Grove 35

Macomb 36, Rushville-Industry 6

Mahomet-Seymour 51, Morton 14

Maine South 7, Stevenson 3

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 41, Thornwood 14

Marmion 42, Kankakee (McNamara) 0

Maroa-Forsyth 61, Pleasant Plains 12

Mascoutah 49, Columbia 26

Moline 27, St. Laurence 21

Monmouth-Roseville 22, Kewanee 16

Morgan Park 30, Oak Lawn Richards 2

Morris 49, Coal City 10

Mount Vernon 40, Taylorville 0

Moweaqua Central A&M 35, LeRoy 6

Mt. Carmel 53, Marshall 0

Mt. Zion 48, Bartonville (Limestone) 7

Mundelein 22, Grant 8

Murphysboro/Elverado 41, Carbondale 20

Naperville Central 24, Hinsdale Central 9

Naperville Neuqua Valley 28, Oswego 3

Naperville North 40, Homewood-Flossmoor 21

Nashville 54, Carlyle 6

Nazareth 2, Kankakee 0

Niles North 42, Lake View 0

Niles Notre Dame 28, Willowbrook 0

Noblesville, Ind. 21, Lisle (Benet Academy) 13

Normal University 42, Springfield Lanphier 6

Normal West 42, Champaign Central 0

North Chicago 14, Waukegan 0

North-Mac 40, Carlinville 0

O’Fallon 23, Normal Community 17

Oak Forest 31, Westinghouse 18

Oak Lawn Community 21, Tinley Park 7

Olney (Richland County) 36, Lawrenceville 34

Orion 42, Hall 12

Oswego East 35, Waubonsie Valley 7

Ottawa 13, Plano 12

Ottawa Marquette 26, Aurora Christian 20

Palatine 26, St. Charles North 14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Illinois Valley Central 20

Pekin 56, Rock Island 20

Peotone 48, Rantoul 16

Piasa Southwestern 26, Staunton 14

Plainfield North 54, Plainfield East 14

Plainfield South 38, Aurora (West Aurora) 21

Platteville, Wis. 49, St. Edward 14

Prairie Ridge 36, McHenry 28

Princeton 41, Rockridge 22

Prospect 56, Sandburg 20

Providence 16, Lake Central, Ind. 14

Quincy 21, Quincy Notre Dame 13

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 41, Abingdon 12

Red Bud 52, Pinckneyville 0

Red Hill 30, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 0

Reed-Custer 67, Elmwood Park 0

Richmond-Burton 49, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 0

Ridgewood 27, Schurz 6

Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7

Rolling Meadows 51, Glenbrook South 21

Roxana 16, Robinson 13

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 62, Rochester 27

Senn 46, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 0

Shelbyville 38, Cumberland 14

Shepard 37, Thornton Fractional South 24

South Beloit 42, River Ridge 36

South Elgin 51, West Chicago 0

Springfield 37, Eisenhower 6

Springfield Lutheran 20, North Boone 14

St. Bede 28, Sherrard 14

St. Charles East 28, Lincoln Way Central 14

St. Francis 17, Lake Forest 6

St. Joseph-Ogden 21, Monticello 14

St. Patrick 19, St. Ignatius 14

Stagg 14, Reavis 8

Stanford Olympia 60, Riverton 6

Stark County 49, Nokomis 21

Sterling 40, Lakes Community 7

Sterling Newman 28, Morrison 6

Stillman Valley 15, Byron 7, OT

Streator 52, East Peoria 0

Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 33, Newton 27

Sycamore 35, DeKalb 7

Terre Haute South, Ind. 45, Rich Central 26

Terre Haute South, Ind. 45, Rich Township 26

Tremont 14, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 8

Tri-Valley 42, ALAH 7

Triad 41, Mattoon 22

Tuscola 30, Arcola 13

Vandalia 34, Pana 10

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 33, Bureau Valley 12

Warren Township 21, Barrington 0

Warrensburg-Latham 25, Argenta-Oreana 0

Waterloo 13, Breese Mater Dei 2

Watseka (coop) 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18

Wauconda 49, Aurora Central Catholic 0

West Frankfort 22, Anna-Jonesboro 13

Westmont 18, Walther Christian Academy 13

Wheaton Academy 48, Woodstock Marian 14

Wheaton North 28, Downers South 7

Williamsville 49, PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 8

Williamsville 49, Petersburg PORTA 8

Wilmington 32, Marengo 26

Winchester (West Central) 38, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 6

York 42, Schaumburg 0

Yorkville 42, Romeoville 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press