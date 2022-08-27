Friday’s Scores

Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy Park 13, Unionville 7

Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14

Altoona 19, Hollidaysburg 9

Annville-Cleona 55, Hanover 12

Armstrong 42, Valley 7

Avonworth 27, Grove City 7

Bangor 27, Palisades 7

Beaver Falls 22, Blackhawk 7

Bedford 44, Bishop McCort 0

Bensalem 24, Norristown 6

Bentworth 50, Brownsville 12

Bethel Park 22, North Hills 10

Bethlehem Catholic 35, Whitehall 7

Biglerville 14, Pequea Valley 0

Blue Mountain 27, Jim Thorpe 26

Boiling Springs 66, Littlestown 18

Boyertown 61, Upper Perkiomen 0

Brentwood 34, Ellwood City 21

Brockway 28, Kane Area 25

Bucktail 42, Sheffield 12

Burrell 31, Jeannette 10

Butler 35, Shaler 28

California 65, Frazier 13

Cameron, W.Va. 41, West Greene 31

Camp Hill 43, Newport 7

Camp Hill Trinity 35, Delone 7

Canton 31, Union Area 18

Carlisle 28, Mechanicsburg 14

Carrick 14, Carlynton 0

Cedar Crest 21, Abraham Lincoln 12

Central Bucks South 21, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 6

Central Columbia 28, Shikellamy 27, OT

Central Dauphin East 31, Reading 12

Central Valley 43, Trinity 20

Chartiers-Houston 32, Jefferson-Morgan 14

Cheltenham 26, Abington 8

Chestnut Ridge 30, Somerset 7

Claysburg-Kimmel 19, Everett 14

Coatesville 28, Pennsbury 6

Cocalico 42, Warwick 27

Collingswood, N.J. 21, Kensington 6

Columbia 34, Eastern York 7

Conestoga 31, Owen J Roberts 13

Connellsville 16, Albert Gallatin 13

Conwell Egan 48, Upper Merion 20

Council Rock North 21, Wissahickon 7

Council Rock South 21, William Tennent 7

Crestview, Fla. 50, Ridley 28

Crestwood 20, Valley View 7

Cumberland Valley 31, Manheim Township 27

Curwensville 34, Meyersdale 18

Dallas 44, Abington Heights 13

Danville 58, Bloomsburg 0

Dover 35, Northeastern 6

Downingtown East 31, Pennridge 14

Downingtown West 48, Highland, N.J. 12

Dubois 28, Karns City 7

Dunmore 43, Old Forge 36

ELCO 44, West York 22

East Allegheny 19, South Park 6

East Stroudsburg South 43, Allentown Allen 3

Eisenhower M/hs 41, Cochranton 0

Elizabeth Forward 33, Ringgold 0

Emmaus 19, Bethlehem Freedom 13

Erie McDowell 56, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, Ohio 37

Executive Charter 33, Athens 14

Exeter 35, Daniel Boone 0

Fairview 17, Mercyhurst Prep 7

Farrell 50, North East 20

Fleetwood 58, Kutztown 12

Fort Cherry 69, Northgate 20

Fort Leboeuf 63, Conneaut Area 6

Freedom Area 24, Quaker Valley 12

Freeport 28, Indiana 8

Garden Spot 31, Conrad Weiser 6

Garnet Valley 14, Central Bucks West 7

Gateway 21, Mount Lebanon 6

Gettysburg 25, Hershey 14

Greater Latrobe 55, Derry 0

Greencastle Antrim 28, Big Spring 13

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Mount Pleasant 35

Hamburg 48, Halifax 6

Hampton 48, Knoch 0

Hanover Area 35, Scranton Holy Cross 28

Harry S. Truman 19, Chichester 2

Hazleton Area 47, Pittston Area 15

Hempfield 30, Dallastown Area 13

Hempfield Area 49, Greensburg Salem 3

Hickory 14, Harbor Creek 10

Highlands 34, University Prep 12

Homer-Center 28, United Valley 6

Hubbard, Ohio 8, Greenville 3

Hughesville 42, Montgomery 0

Jenkintown 28, George School 7

Jersey Shore 55, Pottsville 12

Juniata Valley 23, Glendale 12

Keystone Oaks 19, Deer Lakes 7

La Salle 37, North Penn 28

Lackawanna Trail 21, Mid Valley 13

Lakeland 41, Scranton Prep 14

Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 42, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 10

Lancaster Catholic 22, York Catholic 14

Laurel 63, New Brighton 7

Laurel Highlands 50, Uniontown 6

Ligonier Valley 48, Springdale 0

Linsly, W.Va. 43, Imani Christian Academy 0

Lower Merion 35, Pottstown 0

Loyalsock 34, Berks Catholic 21

Mahanoy Area 46, Morrisville 6

Manheim Central 56, West Chester East 7

Mapletown 42, Avella 0

Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Marian Catholic 21, Schuylkill Haven 7

Mars 34, Montour 26

Martin Luther King 30, Belmont Charter 14

McGuffey 44, Southmoreland 28

McKeesport 40, West Mifflin 0

Meadville 55, Corry 6

Mercer 38, Iroquois 7

Mifflin County 14, Central Mountain 7

Mifflinburg 54, Midd-West 0

Milton 28, South Williamsport 0

Montoursville 21, Wellsboro 14

Mosley, Fla. 24, Delaware Valley 23

Mount Carmel 25, North Schuylkill 17

Muhlenberg 25, Octorara 13

Muncy 56, Warrior Run 6

Nanticoke Area 36, Carbondale 0

Nazareth Area 48, Allentown Dieruff 6

Neshaminy 21, Ocean City, N.J. 0

Neshannock 45, Sharon 28

New Castle 49, Summit Academy 0

New Hope-Solebury def. Renaissance Academy, forfeit

New Oxford 41, Bermudian Springs 0

North Allegheny 41, Allderdice 0

North Pocono 20, Wyoming Valley West 13

Northampton 50, Pocono Mountain West 8

Northern Bedford 40, Southern Huntingdon 33

Northern Cambria 35, Cambria Heights 28

Northern Lehigh 32, Catasauqua 12

Northern York 45, Red Land 6

Northwest Area 51, Cowanesque Valley 19

Northwestern 45, Girard 21

Northwestern Lehigh 49, Tamaqua 22

Notre Dame-Green Pond 41, Saucon Valley 34

Oil City 58, Warren 24

Overbrook 38, Vaux Big Picture 0

Oxford 28, Avon Grove 16

Palmerton 42, Lehighton 29

Palmyra 14, Lebanon 6

Panther Valley 20, Salisbury 13

Parkland 42, Easton 0

Penn Manor 27, Conestoga Valley 13

Penn-Trafford 35, Canon-McMillan 28

Penns Manor 32, Purchase Line 0

Penns Valley 41, Line Mountain 13

Perkiomen Valley 46, Penn Wood 6

Peters Township 56, Fox Chapel 0

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 46, West Lawn Wilson 15

Philipsburg-Osceola 49, West Branch 20

Pickerington N., Ohio 42, Pine-Richland 0

Pine Grove 14, Northern Lebanon 9

Pittsburgh North Catholic 37, Serra Catholic 14

Pleasant Valley 62, East Stroudsburg North 0

Plum 35, Kiski Area 14

Portage Area 40, River Valley 6

Pottsgrove 12, Methacton 7

Pottsville Nativity 43, Wyalusing 16

Punxsutawney 55, Bradford 0

Quakertown 42, Southern Lehigh 28

Red Lion 24, Ephrata 21

Reynolds 58, Union City 6

Scranton 25, Wilkes-Barre Area 22

Selinsgrove 32, Bellefonte 0

Seneca 40, Lakeview 13

Seneca Valley 17, Penn Hills 15

Shippensburg 28, Cedar Cliff 10

Slippery Rock 37, General McLane 20

Solanco 40, Lampeter-Strasburg 35

Souderton 27, Haverford 7

South Allegheny 25, Yough 7

South Fayette 35, Chartiers Valley 0

South Side 40, Hopewell 0

South Western 35, Susquehannock 3

Southern Columbia 42, Berwick 27

Spring Grove 46, Waynesboro 14

Spring-Ford 21, Governor Mifflin 10

Springfield 27, Cardinal O’Hara 0

Springfield Montco 45, Lower Moreland 6

State College 42, Williamsport 14

Steelton-Highspire 21, Bishop Canevin 14

Strath Haven 27, Interboro 13

Stroudsburg 35, Pocono Mountain East 0

Sun Valley 27, Penncrest 19

Towanda 34, North Penn-Mansfield 14

Tri-Valley 20, Minersville 13

Troy 20, Bald Eagle Area 9

Tussey Mountain 28, Moshannon Valley 14

Twin Valley 39, Schuylkill Valley 12

Tyrone 27, Bellwood-Antis 12

Union/AC Valley(FB) 27, Cameron County 14

Upper Dublin 37, Kennett 13

Upper Moreland 41, Hatboro-Horsham 0

Upper St. Clair 42, Norwin 6

Wallenpaupack 15, Honesdale 13

Washington 54, Monessen 14

West Allegheny 41, Moon 0

West Scranton 27, Riverside 17

West Shamokin 40, Marion Center 7

Western Beaver County 20, Beaver Area 7

Western Wayne 41, Lake-Lehman 6

Westmont Hilltop 21, Central Cambria 19

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 24, Ambridge 7

Williams Valley 42, Upper Dauphin 30

Wyoming Area 48, Tunkhannock 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greater Johnstown vs. Penn Cambria, ppd. to Aug 27th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

