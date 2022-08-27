Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14

Altoona 19, Hollidaysburg 9

Annville-Cleona 55, Hanover 12

Armstrong 42, Valley 7

Avonworth 27, Grove City 7

Bangor 27, Palisades 7

Bedford 44, Bishop McCort 0

Bensalem 24, Norristown 6

Bentworth 50, Brownsville 12

Bethel Park 22, North Hills 10

Bethlehem Catholic 35, Whitehall 7

Biglerville 14, Pequea Valley 0

Blue Mountain 27, Jim Thorpe 26

Boiling Springs 66, Littlestown 18

Boyertown 61, Upper Perkiomen 0

Brockway 28, Kane Area 25

Burrell 31, Jeannette 10

Butler 35, Shaler 28

California 65, Frazier 13

Cameron, W.Va. 41, West Greene 31

Camp Hill 43, Newport 7

Camp Hill Trinity 35, Delone 7

Canton 31, Union Area 18

Carlisle 28, Mechanicsburg 14

Central Bucks South 21, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 6

Central Columbia 28, Shikellamy 27, OT

Central Dauphin East 31, Reading 12

Central Valley 43, Trinity 20

Chartiers-Houston 32, Jefferson-Morgan 14

Claysburg-Kimmel 19, Everett 14

Coatesville 28, Pennsbury 6

Collingswood, N.J. 21, Kensington 6

Columbia 34, Eastern York 7

Conestoga 31, Owen J Roberts 13

Connellsville 16, Albert Gallatin 13

Council Rock North 21, Wissahickon 7

Council Rock South 21, William Tennent 7

Crestview, Fla. 50, Ridley 28

Crestwood 20, Valley View 7

Cumberland Valley 31, Manheim Township 27

Curwensville 34, Meyersdale 18

Dallas 44, Abington Heights 13

Danville 58, Bloomsburg 0

Dover 35, Northeastern 6

Downingtown East 31, Pennridge 14

Downingtown West 48, Highland, N.J. 12

Dubois 28, Karns City 7

Dunmore 43, Old Forge 36

ELCO 44, West York 22

East Stroudsburg South 43, Allentown Allen 3

Eisenhower M/hs 41, Cochranton 0

Emmaus 19, Bethlehem Freedom 13

Erie McDowell 56, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, Ohio 37

Executive Charter 33, Athens 14

Exeter 35, Daniel Boone 0

Fairview 17, Mercyhurst Prep 7

Farrell 50, North East 20

Fleetwood 58, Kutztown 12

Fort Cherry 69, Northgate 20

Fort Leboeuf 63, Conneaut Area 6

Freedom Area 24, Quaker Valley 12

Garden Spot 31, Conrad Weiser 6

Garnet Valley 14, Central Bucks West 7

Gateway 21, Mount Lebanon 6

Gettysburg 25, Hershey 14

Greater Latrobe 55, Derry 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Mount Pleasant 35

Hamburg 48, Halifax 6

Hanover Area 35, Scranton Holy Cross 28

Hazleton Area 47, Pittston Area 15

Hempfield 30, Dallastown Area 13

Hempfield Area 49, Greensburg Salem 3

Hickory 14, Harbor Creek 10

Homer-Center 28, United Valley 6

Hubbard, Ohio 8, Greenville 3

Hughesville 42, Montgomery 0

Jenkintown 28, George School 7

Jersey Shore 55, Pottsville 12

Juniata Valley 23, Glendale 12

Keystone Oaks 19, Deer Lakes 7

La Salle 37, North Penn 28

Lackawanna Trail 21, Mid Valley 13

Lakeland 41, Scranton Prep 14

Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 42, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 10

Laurel 63, New Brighton 7

Laurel Highlands 50, Uniontown 6

Ligonier Valley 48, Springdale 0

Lower Merion 35, Pottstown 0

Loyalsock 34, Berks Catholic 21

Mahanoy Area 46, Morrisville 6

Manheim Central 56, West Chester East 7

Mapletown 42, Avella 0

Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Marian Catholic 21, Schuylkill Haven 7

Mars 34, Montour 26

Martin Luther King 30, Belmont Charter 14

McGuffey 44, Southmoreland 28

McKeesport 40, West Mifflin 0

Meadville 55, Corry 6

Mercer 38, Iroquois 7

Mifflin County 14, Central Mountain 7

Milton 28, South Williamsport 0

Montoursville 21, Wellsboro 14

Mosley, Fla. 24, Delaware Valley 23

Mount Carmel 25, North Schuylkill 17

Nanticoke Area 36, Carbondale 0

Nazareth Area 48, Allentown Dieruff 6

Neshaminy 21, Ocean City, N.J. 0

Neshannock 45, Sharon 28

New Castle 49, Summit Academy 0

New Oxford 41, Bermudian Springs 0

North Allegheny 41, Allderdice 0

North Pocono 20, Wyoming Valley West 13

Northampton 50, Pocono Mountain West 8

Northern Bedford 40, Southern Huntingdon 33

Northern Lehigh 32, Catasauqua 12

Northern York 45, Red Land 6

Northwest Area 51, Cowanesque Valley 19

Northwestern 45, Girard 21

Northwestern Lehigh 49, Tamaqua 22

Notre Dame-Green Pond 41, Saucon Valley 34

Oil City 58, Warren 24

Overbrook 38, Vaux Big Picture 0

Palmerton 42, Lehighton 29

Palmyra 14, Lebanon 6

Panther Valley 20, Salisbury 13

Parkland 42, Easton 0

Penn Manor 27, Conestoga Valley 13

Penn-Trafford 35, Canon-McMillan 28

Penns Manor 32, Purchase Line 0

Penns Valley 41, Line Mountain 13

Perkiomen Valley 46, Penn Wood 6

Peters Township 56, Fox Chapel 0

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 46, West Lawn Wilson 15

Philipsburg-Osceola 49, West Branch 20

Pickerington N., Ohio 42, Pine-Richland 0

Pine Grove 14, Northern Lebanon 9

Pittsburgh North Catholic 37, Serra Catholic 14

Pleasant Valley 62, East Stroudsburg North 0

Plum 35, Kiski Area 14

Pottsgrove 12, Methacton 7

Pottsville Nativity 43, Wyalusing 16

Punxsutawney 55, Bradford 0

Quakertown 42, Southern Lehigh 28

Reynolds 58, Union City 6

Scranton 25, Wilkes-Barre Area 22

Selinsgrove 32, Bellefonte 0

Seneca 40, Lakeview 13

Seneca Valley 17, Penn Hills 15

Shippensburg 28, Cedar Cliff 10

Slippery Rock 37, General McLane 20

Solanco 40, Lampeter-Strasburg 35

Souderton 27, Haverford 7

South Allegheny 25, Yough 7

South Fayette 35, Chartiers Valley 0

South Side 40, Hopewell 0

Southern Columbia 42, Berwick 27

Spring Grove 46, Waynesboro 14

Spring-Ford 21, Governor Mifflin 10

Springfield 27, Cardinal O’Hara 0

Springfield Montco 45, Lower Moreland 6

State College 42, Williamsport 14

Steelton-Highspire 21, Bishop Canevin 14

Strath Haven 27, Interboro 13

Stroudsburg 35, Pocono Mountain East 0

Sun Valley 27, Penncrest 19

Towanda 34, North Penn-Mansfield 14

Tri-Valley 20, Minersville 13

Troy 20, Bald Eagle Area 9

Tussey Mountain 28, Moshannon Valley 14

Twin Valley 39, Schuylkill Valley 12

Tyrone 27, Bellwood-Antis 12

Union/AC Valley(FB) 27, Cameron County 14

Upper Dublin 37, Kennett 13

Upper Moreland 41, Hatboro-Horsham 0

Upper St. Clair 42, Norwin 6

Wallenpaupack 15, Honesdale 13

Washington 54, Monessen 14

West Allegheny 41, Moon 0

West Scranton 27, Riverside 17

Western Beaver County 20, Beaver Area 7

Western Wayne 41, Lake-Lehman 6

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 24, Ambridge 7

Williams Valley 42, Upper Dauphin 30

Wyoming Area 48, Tunkhannock 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greater Johnstown vs. Penn Cambria, ppd. to Aug 27th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

