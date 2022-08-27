PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14
Altoona 19, Hollidaysburg 9
Annville-Cleona 55, Hanover 12
Armstrong 42, Valley 7
Avonworth 27, Grove City 7
Bangor 27, Palisades 7
Bedford 44, Bishop McCort 0
Bensalem 24, Norristown 6
Bentworth 50, Brownsville 12
Bethel Park 22, North Hills 10
Bethlehem Catholic 35, Whitehall 7
Biglerville 14, Pequea Valley 0
Blue Mountain 27, Jim Thorpe 26
Boiling Springs 66, Littlestown 18
Boyertown 61, Upper Perkiomen 0
Brockway 28, Kane Area 25
Burrell 31, Jeannette 10
Butler 35, Shaler 28
California 65, Frazier 13
Cameron, W.Va. 41, West Greene 31
Camp Hill 43, Newport 7
Camp Hill Trinity 35, Delone 7
Canton 31, Union Area 18
Carlisle 28, Mechanicsburg 14
Central Bucks South 21, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 6
Central Columbia 28, Shikellamy 27, OT
Central Dauphin East 31, Reading 12
Central Valley 43, Trinity 20
Chartiers-Houston 32, Jefferson-Morgan 14
Claysburg-Kimmel 19, Everett 14
Coatesville 28, Pennsbury 6
Collingswood, N.J. 21, Kensington 6
Columbia 34, Eastern York 7
Conestoga 31, Owen J Roberts 13
Connellsville 16, Albert Gallatin 13
Council Rock North 21, Wissahickon 7
Council Rock South 21, William Tennent 7
Crestview, Fla. 50, Ridley 28
Crestwood 20, Valley View 7
Cumberland Valley 31, Manheim Township 27
Curwensville 34, Meyersdale 18
Dallas 44, Abington Heights 13
Danville 58, Bloomsburg 0
Dover 35, Northeastern 6
Downingtown East 31, Pennridge 14
Downingtown West 48, Highland, N.J. 12
Dubois 28, Karns City 7
Dunmore 43, Old Forge 36
ELCO 44, West York 22
East Stroudsburg South 43, Allentown Allen 3
Eisenhower M/hs 41, Cochranton 0
Emmaus 19, Bethlehem Freedom 13
Erie McDowell 56, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, Ohio 37
Executive Charter 33, Athens 14
Exeter 35, Daniel Boone 0
Fairview 17, Mercyhurst Prep 7
Farrell 50, North East 20
Fleetwood 58, Kutztown 12
Fort Cherry 69, Northgate 20
Fort Leboeuf 63, Conneaut Area 6
Freedom Area 24, Quaker Valley 12
Garden Spot 31, Conrad Weiser 6
Garnet Valley 14, Central Bucks West 7
Gateway 21, Mount Lebanon 6
Gettysburg 25, Hershey 14
Greater Latrobe 55, Derry 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Mount Pleasant 35
Hamburg 48, Halifax 6
Hanover Area 35, Scranton Holy Cross 28
Hazleton Area 47, Pittston Area 15
Hempfield 30, Dallastown Area 13
Hempfield Area 49, Greensburg Salem 3
Hickory 14, Harbor Creek 10
Homer-Center 28, United Valley 6
Hubbard, Ohio 8, Greenville 3
Hughesville 42, Montgomery 0
Jenkintown 28, George School 7
Jersey Shore 55, Pottsville 12
Juniata Valley 23, Glendale 12
Keystone Oaks 19, Deer Lakes 7
La Salle 37, North Penn 28
Lackawanna Trail 21, Mid Valley 13
Lakeland 41, Scranton Prep 14
Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 42, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 10
Laurel 63, New Brighton 7
Laurel Highlands 50, Uniontown 6
Ligonier Valley 48, Springdale 0
Lower Merion 35, Pottstown 0
Loyalsock 34, Berks Catholic 21
Mahanoy Area 46, Morrisville 6
Manheim Central 56, West Chester East 7
Mapletown 42, Avella 0
Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26
Marian Catholic 21, Schuylkill Haven 7
Mars 34, Montour 26
Martin Luther King 30, Belmont Charter 14
McGuffey 44, Southmoreland 28
McKeesport 40, West Mifflin 0
Meadville 55, Corry 6
Mercer 38, Iroquois 7
Mifflin County 14, Central Mountain 7
Milton 28, South Williamsport 0
Montoursville 21, Wellsboro 14
Mosley, Fla. 24, Delaware Valley 23
Mount Carmel 25, North Schuylkill 17
Nanticoke Area 36, Carbondale 0
Nazareth Area 48, Allentown Dieruff 6
Neshaminy 21, Ocean City, N.J. 0
Neshannock 45, Sharon 28
New Castle 49, Summit Academy 0
New Oxford 41, Bermudian Springs 0
North Allegheny 41, Allderdice 0
North Pocono 20, Wyoming Valley West 13
Northampton 50, Pocono Mountain West 8
Northern Bedford 40, Southern Huntingdon 33
Northern Lehigh 32, Catasauqua 12
Northern York 45, Red Land 6
Northwest Area 51, Cowanesque Valley 19
Northwestern 45, Girard 21
Northwestern Lehigh 49, Tamaqua 22
Notre Dame-Green Pond 41, Saucon Valley 34
Oil City 58, Warren 24
Overbrook 38, Vaux Big Picture 0
Palmerton 42, Lehighton 29
Palmyra 14, Lebanon 6
Panther Valley 20, Salisbury 13
Parkland 42, Easton 0
Penn Manor 27, Conestoga Valley 13
Penn-Trafford 35, Canon-McMillan 28
Penns Manor 32, Purchase Line 0
Penns Valley 41, Line Mountain 13
Perkiomen Valley 46, Penn Wood 6
Peters Township 56, Fox Chapel 0
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 46, West Lawn Wilson 15
Philipsburg-Osceola 49, West Branch 20
Pickerington N., Ohio 42, Pine-Richland 0
Pine Grove 14, Northern Lebanon 9
Pittsburgh North Catholic 37, Serra Catholic 14
Pleasant Valley 62, East Stroudsburg North 0
Plum 35, Kiski Area 14
Pottsgrove 12, Methacton 7
Pottsville Nativity 43, Wyalusing 16
Punxsutawney 55, Bradford 0
Quakertown 42, Southern Lehigh 28
Reynolds 58, Union City 6
Scranton 25, Wilkes-Barre Area 22
Selinsgrove 32, Bellefonte 0
Seneca 40, Lakeview 13
Seneca Valley 17, Penn Hills 15
Shippensburg 28, Cedar Cliff 10
Slippery Rock 37, General McLane 20
Solanco 40, Lampeter-Strasburg 35
Souderton 27, Haverford 7
South Allegheny 25, Yough 7
South Fayette 35, Chartiers Valley 0
South Side 40, Hopewell 0
Southern Columbia 42, Berwick 27
Spring Grove 46, Waynesboro 14
Spring-Ford 21, Governor Mifflin 10
Springfield 27, Cardinal O’Hara 0
Springfield Montco 45, Lower Moreland 6
State College 42, Williamsport 14
Steelton-Highspire 21, Bishop Canevin 14
Strath Haven 27, Interboro 13
Stroudsburg 35, Pocono Mountain East 0
Sun Valley 27, Penncrest 19
Towanda 34, North Penn-Mansfield 14
Tri-Valley 20, Minersville 13
Troy 20, Bald Eagle Area 9
Tussey Mountain 28, Moshannon Valley 14
Twin Valley 39, Schuylkill Valley 12
Tyrone 27, Bellwood-Antis 12
Union/AC Valley(FB) 27, Cameron County 14
Upper Dublin 37, Kennett 13
Upper Moreland 41, Hatboro-Horsham 0
Upper St. Clair 42, Norwin 6
Wallenpaupack 15, Honesdale 13
Washington 54, Monessen 14
West Allegheny 41, Moon 0
West Scranton 27, Riverside 17
Western Beaver County 20, Beaver Area 7
Western Wayne 41, Lake-Lehman 6
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 24, Ambridge 7
Williams Valley 42, Upper Dauphin 30
Wyoming Area 48, Tunkhannock 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greater Johnstown vs. Penn Cambria, ppd. to Aug 27th.
