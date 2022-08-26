Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce held their second golf outing of the year today at The Jaycee’s Golf Course.

Dana Matts, President of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce says they have had 36 teams sign up.

Small and large businesses send their employees to the outing as a reward, or simply as a networking opportunity.

“In the chamber world we accept members year round. And the nice thing we have starting in September, we will offer 15 months for the price of 12 so if you’re considering joining the chamber, don’t wait until the first of the year ,” he said.

Matts also said they have a workforce summit coming up where they will be parterning with Muskingum University, Ohio University Zanesville and Zane State.

“We’ve got a workforce summit coming up. It’s how to thrive in a challenging workforce climate so we’ve heard of all the different stories coming out of Covid. Although our unemployment numbers are good, there’s still a lot of businesses looking for employees so we’ll have three companies to come in and talk about how they make their business feel like family. One of the other businesses will say how they make their business more active in the community, and then the other company will be talking about how to do marketing, social media to attract employees, but also sell your business if you will,” he said.

Jim McInturf, President of the McInturf Insurance Group said that they have been members of the Chamber of Commerce for more than 30 years. He said they are at the outing to support the chamber and have a good time.

“It benefits our business just being a member of the chamber and being able to be a part of meeting other chamber members and supporting our local community,” McInturf said.

If you are interested in attending the workforce summit as an educator or business leader visit zchamber.com, click on events and register.