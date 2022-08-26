Orthopaedic Associates Players of the Week

As we head into the second week of the high school football season we need to honor those that made big plays during week one.

The radio players of the game are sponsored by Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville.



“We’ve been on the sidelines for the teams we’ve had sports clinics we have for each sport physicals but really trying to give back to the community because of all the great support that they have provided us over the years so this is just a on going way to do what we’ve been doing for decades,” said Dr. Steven Kimberly.



Our AM 1240 player of the game is Zanesville’s Drew Doyle who ran for 148 yards on 15 carries while also throwing for two touchdowns in the Blue Devil’s win over Newark.

Morgan’s Wade Pauley was named Highway 103 player of the game. He helped lead his team to a 34-54 win over River View.

Z 92.7’s player of the game was Tri-Valley’s Hansel Holmes.

Tune in to the radio games Friday night to see who will be next week’s players of the game.