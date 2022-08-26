Mets top Rockies 7-6 on Alonso’s walk-off single in 9th

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Brett Baty launched his second major league homer and Starling Marte had a two-run triple for the NL East leaders, who have won the first two games of the four-game series.

Canha put the Mets ahead 4-3 with an RBI double in the sixth. Elias Díaz laced a three-run double that gave Colorado a 6-4 advantage in the eighth, but Canha tied it with a two-run double in the bottom half.

Brandon Nimmo worked a one-out walk in the ninth against Rockies closer Daniel Bard (3-4), who hit Marte with the next pitch. After Francisco Lindor lined out sharply to a diving Sam Hilliard in shallow left field, Alonso fell behind 0-2 before grounding a single in the hole between third base and shortstop to score Nimmo.

The last-place Rockies dropped to 18-41 on the road. They have a winning record (36-32) at Coors Field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports