High School Sports Scores 8/26/22

BOYS SOCCER:

ROSECRANS: 9 HEATH: 1

TRI-VALLEY: 7 SHERIDAN: 2

Sheridan goals by Josiah Hamilton and Isaac McKinney with an assist from Dominic McKinney.

RIVER VIEW: 0 JOHN GLENN: 1

MORGAN: 2 PHILO: 1

MAYSVILLE: 10 NEW LEXINGTON: 0

WEST MUSKINGUM: 1 COSHOCTON: 0

GRANVILLE: 0 GROVE CITY: 2

CALDWELL: 2 HARRISON CENTRAL: 1

GIRLS SOCCER:

HEATH: 3 RIDGEWOOD: 0

The Bulldogs Allie Dunlap netted three goals and Brielle Keck had three assists.

NEWARK: 0 DUBLIN JEROME: 5

VOLLEYBALL:

ROSECRANS: 0 CALDWELL: 3

TRI-VALLEY: 3 MAYSVILLE: 0

RIVER VIEW: 1 SHERIDAN: 3

NEW LEXINGTON: 3 WEST MUSKINGUM: 0

CROOKSVILLE: 0 MEADOWBROOK: 3

MORGAN: 3 COSHOCTON: 0

Thursday night in McConnelsville, the Coshocton Redskins volleyball team picked up an MVL victory by sweeping Morgan with the scores of: 25-11,25-17, 25-17

Senior setter Jalynn West had a solid night, filling up the stat sheet with 25 assists, 5 kills, 9 digs and 2 solo blocks.

Senior pin-hitter, Lindsay Bryant, led the offensive attack with 12 kills while Kenidi Jackson added 10.

Defensively, the ‘Skins were led by Miyah Davis who had 18 digs, along with Jackson who added 9 and Addy Gordon who dug up 6 Raider attacks. Gordon also led at the service line with 3 aces.

Morgan was led on offense by Jensen Peyton and Evelyn Newton who each collected 7 kills.

Ashtyn Filkins led the Raider defense with 18 digs.

The win moves the ‘Skins to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in the MVL, while Morgan tastes defeat for the first time on the young season, falling to 2-1.

HEATH: 3 UTICA: 1

JOHNSTOWN: 3 LAKEWOOD: 0

LICKING HEIGHTS: 3 LICKING VALLEY: 1

GIRLS TENNIS:

NEWARK: 5 CENTRAL CROSSING: 0

The Newark girls tennis team is now 4-5 overall, 1-2 in the conference.

1st singles:Natalee Breckenridge won 6-1, 6-0

2nd singles: Addi Taylert won 6-0, 6-3

3rd singles: Vanessa Bennett won 6-0, 6-0

1st doubles: Andy Hupp + Becca Helber won 6-4, 6-0

2nd doubles: Dia Bailey + Lydia Sears won 6-3, 6-0