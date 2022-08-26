Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press3

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. North 8, Wickliffe 7

Akr. Springfield 10, Ashtabula St. John 7

Ansonia 46, Cin. Gamble Montessori 12

Archbold 34, St. Henry 10

Arlington 38, Ada 20

Ashville Teays Valley 17, Logan 7

Avon Lake 35, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Barnesville 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 7

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 29, Sycamore Mohawk 0

Bay Village Bay 26, Lakewood 7

Belmont Union Local 45, Rayland Buckeye 7

Bishop Fenwick 45, Middletown Madison Senior 0

Bishop Ready 68, Tol. Woodward 0

Bloom-Carroll 28, New Concord John Glenn 12

Brooklyn 22, Cle. John Adams 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20

Canal Fulton Northwest 22, Alliance Marlington 14

Canfield 28, Bellevue 12

Carlisle 61, Casstown Miami E. 7

Castalia Margaretta 21, Collins Western Reserve 0

Chillicothe 27, London 24

Cin. Mariemont 30, Norwood 6

Cin. Princeton 28, Cin. Colerain 0

Cin. Wyoming 20, Cin. Taft 0

Circleville 46, Southeastern 22

Circleville Logan Elm 35, Williamsport Westfall 0

Clayton Northmont 56, Richmond, Ind. 0

Cle. Hay 40, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 34, Oberlin 14

Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Tol. St. Francis 0

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Sheffield Brookside 0

Dalton 48, Massillon Tuslaw 0

Danville 42, Bucyrus 0

Day. Chaminade Julienne 42, Day. Belmont 0

Delaware Hayes 17, Cols. St. Charles 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0

Dover 35, Akr. East 0

Fairview 22, Parma 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 24, Columbus Grove 13

Franklin Furnace Green 40, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0

Garrettsville Garfield 17, Cortland Lakeview 7

Gibsonburg 61, Elmore Woodmore 13

Girard 48, Youngs. Liberty 0

Greenfield McClain 56, McDermott Scioto NW 39

Hubbard 8, Greenville, Pa. 3

Huron 49, Norwalk 13

Jefferson Area 20, Painesville Harvey 14

Kettering Fairmont 38, Trotwood-Madison 14

Kirtland 21, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0

Lancaster Fairfield Union 44, Crooksville 0

Leipsic 48, Sherwood Fairview 6

Mantua Crestwood 28, Minerva 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, McComb 0

Marion Pleasant 8, Bucyrus Wynford 0

Martins Ferry 43, Leetonia 13

Marysville 17, Lancaster 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 53, Cory-Rawson 7

Mechanicsburg 55, Covington 0

Medina Highland 41, N. Royalton 0

Metamora Evergreen 41, Montpelier 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Orrville 14

Mineral Ridge 48, Orange 6

Minford 41, Chesapeake 7

Mogadore Field 28, Ravenna SE 6

Monroe 13, Hamilton Ross 9

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Kansas Lakota 3

Navarre Fairless 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

Newark Cath. 45, Nelsonville-York 0

Olmsted Falls 32, Brunswick 7

Oregon Clay 41, Sylvania Northview 0

Pemberville Eastwood 28, Bowling Green 0

Piqua 58, W. Carrollton 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 21, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7

Richmond Edison 41, Wellsville 0

Sarahsville Shenandoah 38, Shadyside 20

St. Marys Memorial 21, Defiance 6

Steubenville 36, New Philadelphia 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 33, Apple Creek Waynedale 3

Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Zanesville 7

Sylvania Southview 72, Tol. Waite 0

Toronto 42, E. Palestine 7

Uniontown Lake 35, Maple Hts. 0

Wapakoneta 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Waynesfield-Goshen 41, Arcadia 0

Westerville S. 30, Westerville Cent. 7

Zanesville Rosecrans 47, Millersport 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Whitehall-Yearling vs. Cols. Northland, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

