Updated on Friday, August 26, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Scattered Showers/Few Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 82° TONIGHT: Early Shower/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Mild. Low 63° SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 82° DISCUSSION:

A cold front will move through the region as we wrap up the work week. A few showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible this morning. Then scattered showers and a few storms will be possible this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy throughout the day otherwise, along with warm and muggy conditions. Highs will top off in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Spotty rain/thunder will be possible across the region for week 2 of Friday Night Football, mainly before halftime. Skies will be partly cloudy otherwise, with game time temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We will fall back to around 70 by the end of the 4th quarter.

Skies will continue to be partly cloudy during the rest of the overnight, as lows fall back into the lower 60s.

As we head into the weekend, we will see drier conditions return, under partly cloudy skies. Highs will top off in the lower 80s on Saturday, and nearing 90 on Sunday. Sunday will see a spotty rain chance return.

More rain will move in for the start of the new work week. Scattered showers and storms will begin to move in Monday afternoon and continue into the day on Tuesday, as a cold front moves through the region. A lingering rain chance will be possible on Wednesday morning, otherwise look for a drier mid-week, along with cooler conditions. Highs will fall to around 80 on Wednesday, and into the upper 70s next Thursday!

Have a Great Friday!