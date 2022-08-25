United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties Host Open House for New Office Location

The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties held an open house today in celebration of their new office location.

United Way MPM is an organization that fights for health, education and financial stability within the community.

After 26 years of being at the old Putnam location, the organization has officially moved into downtown Zanesville.

“We love being in the heart of downtown. Again, we wanted to remain close to those that we serve and those who support us and we can do this,” Meg Deedrick, executive director of United Way of MPM said. “We have a dedicated entrance, dedicated office space and so we can be close to those that we serve and those who support us.”

The United Way MPM’s Fall campaign is also underway. This campaign raises funds that address the unforeseen needs for local residents, businesses and organizations.

Brittany Maziar, who has been introduced as the new 2022 fall campaign chair, talked about what the community can expect.

“We’re ready to get back to normal and be in person and really just provide that passion, and understanding of what United Way does. So look forward to us giving you a call and reaching out and really drumming up that campaign atmosphere,” Maziar said.

The new office location is located at 158 North Fifth Street in Zanesville connected to Grace Methodist Church.

For more information on the 2022 Fall Campaign or to view partners and any other programs, you can visit at unitedwayofmpm.org.