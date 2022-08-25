Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Britton-Deerfield, Mich. 64, Lakeside Danbury 14
Independence 28, Cle. Lincoln W. 6
N. Ridgeville 21, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20
Spring. Shawnee 34, Eaton 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Linden-McKinley, ccd.
Cols. Beechcroft vs. Cols. St. Charles, ccd.
Cols. Briggs vs. Cols. Whetstone, ccd.
Cols. Centennial vs. South, ccd.
Cols. Independence vs. Cols. Hamilton Twp., ccd.
Cols. Mifflin vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.
West vs. East, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/