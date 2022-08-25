Patrick Beverley returning to Los Angeles with Lakers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Beverley is returning to Los Angeles, this time joining LeBron James and the Lakers.

A fan favorite when he played for the Clippers, Beverley was acquired from the Utah Jazz on Thursday in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.

“Woke up a Laker!!! Its On!!!” Beverley wrote in a Tweet that included purple and gold heart emojis.

He averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for Minnesota last season. He started 54 of 58 games for the Timberwolves.

The 6-foot-1 guard is known for his ferocious defense that makes him popular with home crowds and a thorn to opposing players. Beverley played for the Clippers from 2017-21 until he was traded to the Wolves.

