ZANESVILLE, OH- Grab some syrup and bring a fork because the Working Wonder Women and the South Zanesville Fire Department are once again hosting Pancake Day at Secrest Auditorium.

Pancake Day is a fundraising event where community members get together and enjoy some hot pancakes and sausage, it’s been a Zanesville tradition for a lot of families. Chief of South Zanesville Fire Department, Russel Taylor spoke about how Pancake Day helps non-profits.



“It gives us that extra cash flow that we need to help other people, whatever organization it goes to. It helps them in their time and need especially during the holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas, everybody needs a little extra so we help them get a little extra.”

Taylor also spoke about why Pancake Day is important to the community of Zanesville.

“It brings fellowship back to families, to the community, it brings old friends together. It’s just a great event that actually pulls the community together for fellowship.”

Pancake Day will take place on October 16th at the Secrest Auditorium and tickets will go on sale mid-September. If your interested in volunteering, you can call the South Zanesville Fire Department or East Side Community Ministry.