I’ll Never Let Go Jack!!! (Unless It’s To Go To A Fur-Ever Home!!!) Meet This Week’s Animal Shelter Society Pet of The Week, Jack!

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet this week’s Animal Shelter Society Pet of The Week Jack!

Jack is a 7-year old Coonhound who loves baths, car rides, and people.

While he can’t be adopted out to a home with cats due to his breed, he would do great with a family of any age and does well around children.

The shelter’s Executive Director, April Cohagen-Gibson says Jack is a great dog looking for a good home.

“He just wants to be a coondog. And that’s hard, you know, the deterioration starts from the day these animals show up at our shelter, as good as we are and as big and compassionate as our hearts are, it’s still very hard on him and he’s struggling right now. I know there’s a great farm for him out there, or someone’s got a little bit of land that just wants to work with him. He’s a super dog, calm, he’s not pulling. He just wants to be out there to do what he was actually born to do,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

If you aren’t able to adopt Jack but would like to support the Animal Shelter Society, tickets for the 3rd Annual Barktober Fest go on sale Monday!

Barktober Fest is scheduled for October 12th from 5:30 to 8:30 PM at the Greenhouse at Vista View Golf Course and Cohagen-Gibson says there is already plenty of fun lined up!

“The chairman of the committee, Mr. Beau Moyer does a phenomenal job with this. He’s arranged Matt Frampton, he’s gonna be our entertainment, which is exciting. We love local. Johnny Nolan is going to be our auctioneer. We’re around 25 or 30 auction items, so I’m looking for donations that way. We’re going to have some sponsorships. Very proud and very thankful to Park National Bank for believing in our mission statement and they are our platinum sponsor this year,” she said.

If you’re interested in adopting Jack, you can fill out an application on their website: http://animalsheltersociety.org, or stop in to the shelter and pick one up.

To purchase tickets or donate auction items, you can call the shelter or visit their website!