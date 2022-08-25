High School Score Board 8/24/22

Nichole Hannahs

GIRLS SOCCER:

ROSECRANS: 2 BUCKEYE VALLEY: 1

The Lady Bishops trailed 0-1 at the half, but fought from behind to seal the victory.

JOHN GLENN: 1 TRI-VALLEY: 1

TV: 1( 1-1-1 overall, 1-0-1 MVL)

JG: 1 (1-2-2 overall, 1-0-1 MVL)

1st half:

TV goal by Lexi Klotzbach (33:56 left in half)

2nd half:

JG goal by Riley Zamensky off an Estelle Matheney assist (19:48 left in half)

Goalkeeper Stats:

TV Goalkeeper Alison Yingling 4 saves off 5 shots.

JG Goalkeeper Faith Lemon 8 saves off 9 shots.

Next match, at JG versus Jonathan Alder, Saturday, 8/27, JV start time at 1:00 and Varsity start time at 3:00.

NEW LEXINGTON: 0 SHERIDAN: 5

PHILO: 3 MAYSVILLE: 5

WEST MUSKINGUM: 9 MORGAN: 1

The Tornadoes improve to 2-0 on the season.

GIRLS TENNIS:

NEWARK: 4 ZANESVILLE: 0

The Newark girls tennis team defeated Zanesville 4 courts to 1 to improve their record to 3-5 overall. 

1st singles: Natalee Breckenridge won 6-1, 6-1

2nd singles: Addi Taylert won 6-0, 6-1

3rd singles: Vanessa Bennett won 6-2, 6-2

2nd doubles: Lydia Sears + Dia Bailey won 6-1, 6-2

BOYS GOLF

HEATH: 161 NEWARK: 179

Medalist was Keenan Kelly (39-Heath). Low man for Newark was Ryan Wamer (41)

CAMBRIDGE: 190 TRI-VALLEY 200

The Bobcats Bradyn Gregg earned medalist honors shooting a low score of 42. Jackson Reed was close behind with a 44, while Aidan Castello shot a 49 and Jax VanDyne a 55.

The Bobcats play again next Tuesday, August 30, at the Belmont Hills Country Club in the Buckeye 8 Tournament.

Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.