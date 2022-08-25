High School Score Board 8/24/22

GIRLS SOCCER:

ROSECRANS: 2 BUCKEYE VALLEY: 1

The Lady Bishops trailed 0-1 at the half, but fought from behind to seal the victory.

JOHN GLENN: 1 TRI-VALLEY: 1

TV: 1( 1-1-1 overall, 1-0-1 MVL)

JG: 1 (1-2-2 overall, 1-0-1 MVL)

1st half:

TV goal by Lexi Klotzbach (33:56 left in half)

2nd half:

JG goal by Riley Zamensky off an Estelle Matheney assist (19:48 left in half)

Goalkeeper Stats:

TV Goalkeeper Alison Yingling 4 saves off 5 shots.

JG Goalkeeper Faith Lemon 8 saves off 9 shots.

Next match, at JG versus Jonathan Alder, Saturday, 8/27, JV start time at 1:00 and Varsity start time at 3:00.

NEW LEXINGTON: 0 SHERIDAN: 5

PHILO: 3 MAYSVILLE: 5

WEST MUSKINGUM: 9 MORGAN: 1

The Tornadoes improve to 2-0 on the season.

GIRLS TENNIS:

NEWARK: 4 ZANESVILLE: 0

The Newark girls tennis team defeated Zanesville 4 courts to 1 to improve their record to 3-5 overall.

1st singles: Natalee Breckenridge won 6-1, 6-1

2nd singles: Addi Taylert won 6-0, 6-1

3rd singles: Vanessa Bennett won 6-2, 6-2

2nd doubles: Lydia Sears + Dia Bailey won 6-1, 6-2

BOYS GOLF

HEATH: 161 NEWARK: 179

Medalist was Keenan Kelly (39-Heath). Low man for Newark was Ryan Wamer (41)

CAMBRIDGE: 190 TRI-VALLEY 200

The Bobcats Bradyn Gregg earned medalist honors shooting a low score of 42. Jackson Reed was close behind with a 44, while Aidan Castello shot a 49 and Jax VanDyne a 55.

The Bobcats play again next Tuesday, August 30, at the Belmont Hills Country Club in the Buckeye 8 Tournament.