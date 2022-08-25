Friday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Friday, August 26
|MLB
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|MLS
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
|NFL Preseason
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.