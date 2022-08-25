Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (71-53, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-70, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs after Corey Dickerson had four hits against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Chicago has a 54-70 record overall and a 28-37 record in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 31-32 record in road games and a 71-53 record overall. The Cardinals have a 54-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals are up 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 22 home runs while slugging .441. Willson Contreras is 4-for-18 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 31 home runs while slugging .622. Albert Pujols is 12-for-25 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .205 batting average, 3.45 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 8-2, .311 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (ankle), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (leg), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.