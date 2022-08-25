Area week two high school football matchups

MUSKINGUM VALLEY LEAGUE
(0-1) Watkins Memorial at (1-0) Sheridan (on Z92 Radio)
(0-1) Tri-Valley at (1-0) Licking Heights
(0-1) John Glenn at (0-1) Bloom-Carroll
(1-0) Maysville at (1-0) New Lexington (on Highway 103 Radio)
(1-0) Philo at (1-0) Carrollton
(0-1) Coshocton at (1-0) Cambridge
(1-0) Barnsville at (0-1) Meadowbrook
(1-0) West Muskingum at (0-1) Marietta
(0-1) Crooksville at (0-1) Fairfield Union
(1-0 Morgan at (1-0) Warren
LICKING COUNTY LEAGUE
(1-0) Big Walnut at (1-0) Zanesville (on AM 1240 Radio)
(1-0) Heath at (0-1) Licking Valley
(1-0) Clear Fork at (1-0) Granville
(1-0) Nelsonville-York at (0-0) Newark Catholic
(0-1) Lakewood at (0-1) Liberty Union
MID-STATE LEAGUE
(0-1) Rosecrans at (0-1) Millersport