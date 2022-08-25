Updated on Thursday, August 25, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 84° TONIGHT: Spotty Showers/Thunder. Mostly Cloudy. Low 60° FRIDAY: Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 82° DISCUSSION:

Some patchy fog will be with us this morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch above average, with highs in the low to mid 80s across SE Ohio.

Clouds will increase during the overnight, as a cold front begins to move into the region from the north and west. Spotty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible tonight. Lows will drop to around 60.

More scattered showers/isolated storm will be with us on Friday, as the cold front moves through the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, with temperatures topping off in the lower 80s Friday afternoon.

We will begin to dry out Friday evening into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 80s on Saturday; and more heat will move in for the day on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90! A spotty shower/storm will be possible on Sunday.

More rain and scattered storms will begin to move in on Monday, and the threat will linger into the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 80s Monday and Tuesday. A few lingering showers/storm will be with us on Wednesday, with highs around 80.

Have a Great Thursday!