ZANESVILLE, OH- Set up your tents and build a campfire the Muskingum Valley Boy Scouts is ready to teach kids how become a scout right in your own backyard.

The Muskingum Valley Boy Scouts job is to serve both youth and families from kindergarten all the way to 21. Scout Master and member of the Boy Scouts Council Alan Hurst, spoke about what kids can learn from joining the scouts.

“I think the most important thing that youth can learn in scouting is the Scout Law, which are rules for living, to be honest, to be trustworthy and to be kind. These sorts of things are values that we try to teach, but we also spend a lot of time, even starting with children who are 11-to-12-year old’s, teaching leadership skills and how to do things. “

Executive Director of the Muskingum Valley Council Anne Herriage, spoke about why the Muskingum Valley Boy Scouts is important to the kids and to the community.

“I don’t know if people really know how many community service hours are given by scouting every year, whether that be picking up trash or blazing trails or helping with Memorial Day services, a wide variety of things that kids do here in the community as well as Environmental Science, things that happen that way for a community service project.”

The Muskingum Valley Council, B-S-A will hold their annual gathering of eagles leadership dinner at Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center in Cambridge, Ohio on October 13th, 2022. the event will recognize area eagle scouts, special scouts and scouter salutes and will feature guest speaker-leadership expert Terry Fossum. if you have any questions about scouting call the Muskingum valley council or visit their website.