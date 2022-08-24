Muskingum Soil & Water Garden for Food Pantries

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District has a brand new garden this year!

Located at 3405 Licking Lane, Marshall Greens Garden grows a variety of produce for South Zanesville Food Pantry.

From tomatoes and peppers to zucchini and beans, the fresh fruits and vegetables help combat food scarcity and supplement the bi-monthly deliveries the pantry receives from Midwest Food Bank.

Everyone who helps make the garden possible says it’s all about giving back and helping those in need.

“I just love being a part of it because we’re feeding people that are in need. That, to myself, is the big thing and that’s what keeps me going even on those hard days of working,” he said.

”It’s really rewarding to ourselves to be able to provide the food to people who really need it and then it just feels good to see other people learn where their food is coming from. That’s a really important part that we talk about in the office a lot, is that so many people don’t realize even how a tomato is grown and yet they’re eating it,” she said.

After the crops are harvested, they’re taken to the food bank and distributed to people and families who need them.

From there, many resources are available, including Muskingum County-OSU Snap Ed, which provides education on preparing and cooking with the produce and ultimately aiding in feeding those who may have gone hungry otherwise.

“Food is a necessity. It’s a human right. And without these community gardens filling that need, we would have a lot of families in Muskingum County that would have really empty tables and really empty bellies,” she said.

“Pantries are always able to get staple products. But what we lack is the fresh products. And then we found where the SNAP Ed people come in is to educate the clients because a lot of times they’re just not used to having fresh produce and some of the innovative things, like what you can do with zucchini is just amazing,” he said.

If you are in need and would like to utilize the food pantry, you can call 211 for more information.

Marshall Greens Garden is also looking for anyone who is interested in helping out with the garden and its maintenance, upkeep, and harvesting. If you’re interested you can visit: https://www.muskingumswcd.org/Expertise/Urban-Agriculture/