Muskingum Men’s Basketball Release 2022-23 Schedule

The Muskingum Fighting Muskies Men’s basketball team announced their schedule for the upcoming season. The Muskies begin the 2022-23 season on the road at Mount St. Joseph on Saturday, November 12.

Muskingum’s first Ohio Athletic Conference matchup will take place at John Carroll on Saturday, December 3. The Muskies will travel to Akron this season for an exhibition game scheduled for December 4.

After seven straight road games to open the season, Muskingum will host their home opener on Wednesday, December 7 against Capital.

The Muskies will back their bags for Florida in December. They will participate in the Daytona Beach Shootout from December 20-22 in Daytona, Florida.