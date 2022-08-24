Central State Holds Suicide Prevention Seminar

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – Central State University’s New Lexington Extension is a small facility housed in the Hocking College facility that offers adult workshops which cover a wide array of topics to the public. Southeast Ohio Extension Educator Beverly Farmer talked about Central State as well as a recent seminar on how to dissuade someone from attempting suicide.

“So Central State Extension is a little newer than some of the other universities in Ohio,” Farmer said. “We have 16 counties that we try to cover in the region and as time moves on and we schedule classes and make connections with the agencies in the region our footprint gets a little bit larger. And so folks are starting to hear about us and to start to hear about our programs. So we’re hoping that continues.”

The suicide recognition class lasts about two hours and deals with issues such as speaking with people who may be facing disabilities and chronic conditions as well as using intuition to gauge how bad their crisis might be.

“We taught what we call a gatekeeper class. It’s called QPR, it’s question, persuade, refer and it’s for anyone in the community that wants to learn how to be that front line person assisting if someone is in crisis, specifically suicidal crisis,” Farmer said.

Central State has programs pertaining to agriculture and natural resources, community and economic development, family and consumer science along with 4-H and youth development. For more information pertaining to Central State’s extension programs you can visit them online.