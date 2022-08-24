Updated on Tuesday, August 23, 2022; Evening Update: TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Partly Cloudy. Mild. Low 60° WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm. High 84° WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Seasonable. Low 62° DISCUSSION:

Skies will be partly cloudy for the overnight, along with some patchy fog. Lows will drop back to near sixty after midnight.

Warm and sunny conditions will be with us for mid week. Skies will be mostly sunny for your Wednesday, along with temperatures in the low to mid eighties. No rain is expected on Wednesday.

Rain chances will return for the latter half of the work week. A slight chance will be with us on Thursday, and more of chance on Friday with the passing of a cold front. Isolated storms could be possible on Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper eighties to round out the work week.

Spotty shower chances continue into the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy for Saturday into Sunday with highs reaching into the mid to upper eighties again.

A few showers and possible storms will be with us again on Monday to start off the new work week. Highs will reach into the mid to upper eighties on Monday.

Scattered showers and few storms will be with us next Tuesday. Highs will be back down to the low to mid eighties.

Have a Great Tuesday Evening!