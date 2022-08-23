Routine Patrol Uncovers Drugs in Perry Co.

Nichole Hannahs13

A routine patrol led to the discovery of drugs in Perry County.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Jeremy Justice observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Toy Store in Thornville around 12:24AM on Sunday.

Deputy Justice said two male subjects were slumped over, so he contacted a squad and additional units to the scene.

Perry County K9 handler William Dodd and his K9 partner Radek determined their was illicit narcotics in the vehicle. During the investigation several items of individually packaged narcotics were recovered including suspected methamphetamine, crack/cocaine, cocaine, marijuana and unidentified pills.

Both individuals were arrested on multiple drug charges and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

They face charges of possession of drugs, trafficking of drugs, drug abuse and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

The case will be presented to the Perry County Grand Jury at a later date.

Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.