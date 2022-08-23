Padres host the Guardians in first of 2-game series

Cleveland Guardians (64-56, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (68-56, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (4-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -148, Guardians +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Cleveland Guardians to open a two-game series.

San Diego is 35-26 in home games and 68-56 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Cleveland is 32-31 in road games and 64-56 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.75 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 26 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 15-for-40 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 37 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs while hitting .281 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Austin Hedges: day-to-day (ankle), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.