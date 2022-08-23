Local High School Sports Scores: 8/22/22

GIRLS SOCCER:
BISHOP ROSECRANS 5 LIBERTY UNION 0
Goal scorers: (BR) Sydnee Maxwell 3, Caitlyn Wilson 1, Chloe Zemba 1.
Assists: (BR) Avery Maxwell, Chloe Zemba, Lillie Dosch, Kate Ward.
TRI VALLEY 3 SHERIDAN 0
Tri Valley gets into win column for the first time this season.
PHILO 3 MORGAN 1
Goal scorers: (Morgan) Reese Azbell 1.
MAYSVILLE 2 NEW LEXINGTON 0
WEST MUSKINGUM 4 COSHOCTON 1
Goal scorers: (WM) Zoie Settles 2, Jayden Thornton 1, Allison Latier 1.
Assists: (WM) Laney Johnson 1.
JOHN GLENN 4 RIVER VIEW 0
Goal scorers: (JG) Marina Nicolozakes 2, Riley Zemenski 2.
BOYS SOCCER:
MAYSVILLE 6 ZANESVILLE 0
BISHOP ROSECRANS 3 LIBERTY UNION 1
Goal scorers: (BR) Evan Tolliver 1, Connor Olney 1, Grady Labishak 1.