Local High School Sports Scores: 8/22/22

GIRLS SOCCER:

BISHOP ROSECRANS 5 LIBERTY UNION 0

Goal scorers: (BR) Sydnee Maxwell 3, Caitlyn Wilson 1, Chloe Zemba 1.

Assists: (BR) Avery Maxwell, Chloe Zemba, Lillie Dosch, Kate Ward.

TRI VALLEY 3 SHERIDAN 0

Tri Valley gets into win column for the first time this season.

PHILO 3 MORGAN 1

Goal scorers: (Morgan) Reese Azbell 1.

MAYSVILLE 2 NEW LEXINGTON 0

WEST MUSKINGUM 4 COSHOCTON 1

Goal scorers: (WM) Zoie Settles 2, Jayden Thornton 1, Allison Latier 1.

Assists: (WM) Laney Johnson 1.

JOHN GLENN 4 RIVER VIEW 0

Goal scorers: (JG) Marina Nicolozakes 2, Riley Zemenski 2.

BOYS SOCCER:

MAYSVILLE 6 ZANESVILLE 0

BISHOP ROSECRANS 3 LIBERTY UNION 1

Goal scorers: (BR) Evan Tolliver 1, Connor Olney 1, Grady Labishak 1.