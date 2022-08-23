Haney, Kambosos set for a Melbourne rematch in October

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney has agreed to a rematch with Australian George Kambosos in Melbourne on Oct. 16.

The 23-year-old American retained his WBC lightweight title and added three more from the weight class after his unanimous points decision over Kambosos in front of more than 41,000 spectators at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium in June.

With that victory, Haney improved his undefeated record to 28-0 with 15 knockouts.

He said he was happy to defend his belts and wanted to show how much he’s improved.

“It was a dream come true for me to become undisputed, my name be mentioned with the greats,” Haney said via video link. “But it doesn’t stop there. I want my name to be mentioned with the greats, still.”

Kambosos (20-1, with 10 KOs) enforced the rematch clause from the original contract and the next title fight will be staged at the smaller Rod Laver Arena, the main arena at the Australian Open tennis tournament each January.

“I’m 29 so for me it’s do or die,” Kambosos told reporters Tuesday. “If I don’t overcome this fight you will not see me back in Australia fighting domestic guys; that’s not me.”

Alternatively, he added, he’s in a good position because “I’m one victory away from being on the top again and having all the belts.”

Kambosos’ promoter Lou DiBella said the Australian fighter would bring “a lot more fire” in the rematch.

