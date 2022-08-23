Dog of the Week: Meet Clover

ZANESVILLE, OH- Another day for Pet of the Week and today we got to meet a very energetic dog. Meet Clover, she’s an energetic dog who loves car rides and loves being around kids.

Canine Adoption Center Volunteer Doug Mcquaid, spoke more about Clover.

“She’s full of life and energy, very playful, good around children, rides well in the car and would be best with a family that has a lot of energy that likes to take walks or run.”

Mcquaid also spoke about some updates happening at the Canine Adoption Center.

“This week starting back up at the Farmers Market, we’ll be there from 9 to noon, and we’ll be there for the rest of the season. So please stop by, we have lots of information to share with and you can actually share some more stories with us about your dog.”

If you have any questions concerning your dog or looking to adopt a dog, you can call Canine Adoption Center or visit their website.