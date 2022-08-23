A Night in a Box

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Trulight Ministries on Putnam Avenue is a Christian outreach that assists homeless people here in our community. The outreach began when Pastor Ed Swartz and his wife noticed the amount of homeless people in the neighborhood and felt compelled to offer basic needs to the ones who were down and out.

Since Trulight Ministries began, operations have expanded in an attempt to catch up with the needs and fundraising events such as Night in a Box has brought awareness and funding for their endeavors.

“This is our seventh annual One Night in a Box fundraiser and we do this to raise funds for our homeless ministry. So the funds that come in, it doesn’t go to pay anybody’s salary, it just comes to cover operational expenses,” said Pastor Ed.

The event is scheduled to take place rain or shine, 7 p.m. Friday, September 16, in the Trulight Ministries parking lot at 807 Putnam Avenue, to offer a perspective of life as a homeless person.

“We ask each person that participates to get sponsors. And those sponsors will just basically make a donation to Trulight Ministries,” Swartz said. “The participants now have to agree to sleep outside overnight. It’s just one night, leaving the comforts of home and come out and experience what it would be like to be homeless for one night.”

Trulight Ministries is in the process of building a Day Center that will provide a lounge to escape the elements as well as basic hygiene services for the visitors.

For more information about the ‘Night in a Box’ event you can visit their website at trulightministries.org or their Facebook page.