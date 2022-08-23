Updated on Tuesday, August 23, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Stray Shower. Partly Cloudy. Seasonal. High 82° TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Partly Cloudy. Mild. Low 60° WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm. High 84° DISCUSSION:

A partly cloudy and seasonal Tuesday, as highs climb into the lower 80s this afternoon across SE Ohio. A slight chance for a stray shower during the afternoon, otherwise look for a drier day across the region.

Partly cloudy skies will continue, along with some patchy fog during the overnight. Lows will drop to around 60 across the area.

As we head into the middle of the work week, more sunshine and warmth will be had. Highs will top off in the low to mid 80s Wednesday afternoon, under mostly sunny skies.

Slight rain chances will return as we head into the day on Thursday into Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s as we round out the work week.

As we head into the weekend rain chances will be spotty, with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs will once again top off in the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers and or storms will be possible once again as we begin the new work week, as highs top off in the mid 80s on Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!