WHIZ Radio week two football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week two of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you.

The Z92 Radio crew will be in Perry County for the Watkins Memorial-Sheridan game. The Generals will look to start the season with back-to-back wins over Licking County teams after hanging on to beat Licking Valley in week one. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Paul Culver Jr. Stadium.

On Highway 103 Radio it’s a Panther vs. Panther matchup as Maysville travels to New Lexington. Both teams started the season with impressive wins. New Lex went on the road and beat Fairfield Union. Maysville took down the defending MVL small-school division champion Meadowbrook Colts. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins will call all the action.

And on AM 1240 Radio Zanesville will look to start the 2022 season 2-0 after they crushed Newark last week. It’s the home opener for the Blue Devils as they welcome in 0-1 Big Walnut. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young will describe the action.

All three games kickoff at 7 and will stream online at whiznews.com.